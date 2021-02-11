Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.46.

Shares of ALB opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average is $119.72.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.