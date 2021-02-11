Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%.

NYSE AIN traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.41. 15,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $78.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

