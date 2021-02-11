Akash Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.40 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. Akash Network has a total market cap of $114.15 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 92% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $3.21 or 0.00006707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00052920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00266958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00101018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00078350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00087252 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00062645 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 120,749,041 coins and its circulating supply is 35,605,209 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

Akash Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

