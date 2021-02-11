Akamai Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $105.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.44. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

