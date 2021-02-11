AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Up 25.6%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares shot up 25.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.37. 4,261,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 2,492,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

