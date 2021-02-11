Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. Airgain has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $28.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Airgain by 9.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth $286,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.