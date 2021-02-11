Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Hits New 12-Month High at $219.89

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.89 and last traded at $218.28, with a volume of 85700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

