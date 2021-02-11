Airbloc (ABL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Airbloc token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $42,056.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.46 or 0.01114916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00054604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.49 or 0.05414001 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 95.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044140 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.