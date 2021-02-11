Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $305.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.69.

NYSE APD opened at $253.58 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.01 and a 200 day moving average of $283.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

