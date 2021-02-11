AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Up 8%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s stock price rose 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 10,818,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 4,934,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 50.01, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 6,823.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,536.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 329,103 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 868,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

