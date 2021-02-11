AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue Feb 21 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a feb 21 dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,108,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.