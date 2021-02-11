Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.88

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.88 and last traded at $56.76, with a volume of 1372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.80.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.
Featured Story: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.