Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.88

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.88 and last traded at $56.76, with a volume of 1372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

