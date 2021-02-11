Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.67

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 6726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

Several research analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Securities cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Agilysys by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

