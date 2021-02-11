Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,960 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Agilent Technologies worth $54,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,420,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 51,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 93,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

Shares of A stock opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.