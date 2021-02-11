Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

AMG stock opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $37,961,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,501,000 after acquiring an additional 237,834 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,947,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $4,145,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

