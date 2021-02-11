Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AEMD stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 44,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,785. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

