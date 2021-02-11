Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Gap Down to $3.34

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $2.63. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 493,306 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

