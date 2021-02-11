AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. AECOM also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.44. 4,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

