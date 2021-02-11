AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 747 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 3.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.6% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,833 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $219.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.85 and a 200 day moving average of $176.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $226.97.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

