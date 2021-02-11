AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.37. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $157.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $1,552,362.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,351,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $200,617.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,536 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

