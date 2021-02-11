AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,330 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 727.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

