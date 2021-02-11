AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth approximately $881,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 130.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 173,394 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after buying an additional 377,470 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 73,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,372,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.