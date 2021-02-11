AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UWM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 368,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after buying an additional 114,955 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,534,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $119.18 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $72.75.

