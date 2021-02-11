AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 441 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $1,768,520. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

