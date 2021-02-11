AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,388 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 109.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after buying an additional 1,837,475 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after buying an additional 10,585,391 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,526,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,934,000 after buying an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after buying an additional 276,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $105.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $110.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.59.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

