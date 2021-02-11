AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 5,082 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF accounts for about 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.63. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,778. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day moving average is $113.63. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $122.05.

