AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,486 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,259 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 646.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after buying an additional 2,200,223 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,018,547. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $63.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

