AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 41,017 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$51.37 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

