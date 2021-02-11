AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after buying an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,954,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,734,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,920,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,866,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.40. 5,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,832. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

