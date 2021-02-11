AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after acquiring an additional 687,593 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 831,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after acquiring an additional 303,618 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after acquiring an additional 245,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,196.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 239,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.37. 11,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

