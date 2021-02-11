AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.98 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,265,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after buying an additional 331,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.86. 667,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98.

