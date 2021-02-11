AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.4% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.38% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $54,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 169,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,564. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $62.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.