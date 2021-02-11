Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) to Issue $0.08 Semi-Annual Dividend

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVIFY opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.