ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the security and automation business’ stock.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.98.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. ADT has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ADT by 111.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,682 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ADT by 66.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,280 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 91,895 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADT by 28.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 425,363 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

