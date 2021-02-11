Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Adient alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADNT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,579. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.