Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.09. 426,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,654,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACER. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,731 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.