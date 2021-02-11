Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

