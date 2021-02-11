Aaron Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 55,869 Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors owned about 0.10% of Kura Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,383. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KURA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.