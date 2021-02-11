Aaron Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Anthem by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

Shares of ANTM traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.31. 26,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,357. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.