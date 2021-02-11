Aaron Wealth Advisors Makes New $7.07 Million Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,071,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.05% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,272,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 607,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,557,000 after buying an additional 194,924 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 680,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after buying an additional 165,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after purchasing an additional 154,219 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 168,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $53.58. 24,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,561. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

