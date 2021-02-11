Aaron Wealth Advisors Makes New $538,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in General Mills by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,583 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 914,256 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,687 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 863,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 707,400 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.02. 87,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

