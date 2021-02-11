Aaron Wealth Advisors Invests $681,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,520,430. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

