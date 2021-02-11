Aaron Wealth Advisors Invests $3.57 Million in ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ)

Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 86,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000. ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for 1.3% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Separately, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of TOLZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.12. 39,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,808. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $49.02.

