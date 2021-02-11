Aaron Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 18,666 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 338,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,251,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

