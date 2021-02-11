Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Update

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a growth of 1,020.6% from the January 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAALF remained flat at $$20.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.