A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $216.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 19,169 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $570,852.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $330,885.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 59,169 shares of company stock worth $1,762,653 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

