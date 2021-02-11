989 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Bought by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 989 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 758,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,616,000 after buying an additional 86,327 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,675,000 after purchasing an additional 136,947 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 51.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 205,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IDACORP by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in IDACORP by 827.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after buying an additional 281,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

IDA stock opened at $87.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $113.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

