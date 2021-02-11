$96.61 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post sales of $96.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.48 million and the highest is $96.75 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $62.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $326.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $327.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $462.27 million, with estimates ranging from $448.32 million to $484.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAND. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $43,298.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,846.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,473 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAND stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.10. 417,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.50. Bandwidth has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

