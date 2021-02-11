803 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 803 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $557.42. The company had a trading volume of 116,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,218. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $246.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

