7,836 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,908,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 88,872 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 35,041 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 26,191 shares during the period.

Shares of GLTR opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.61. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $105.13.

